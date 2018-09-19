Jackky Bhagnani Wins Hearts With Killer Dance Moves in Mitron Song Kamariya

Actor Jackky Bhagnani's recent chartbuster Kamariyan from Mitron, also featuring actor Kritika Kamra, has been creating a rage online, becoming one of the most loved tracks of the season.The actor, who won thousands of hearts with his electrifying dance moves in the song, not only impressed the audience but also started a #KamariyaChallenge which was well received by both viewers and also friends from within in the industry.And now, with the song becoming an instant hit amongst youngsters, even dance classes have started cashing in on its success by imparting lessons on the festive song for Navratri.Set in the local town of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Mitron perfectly grabs the essence of the heritage city.Bhagnani, who essays the role of a lazy, crazy, good for nothing, aimless Gujarati guy named Jai, has been garnering appreciation from all quarters including receiving rave reviews from the critics, for his apt portrayal of the character.Earlier, Bhagnani has delivered several remarkable performances in films like 'Youngistaan', 'Rangrezz', 'FALTU' with director Remo D'Souza and was last seen in 'Welcome to Karachi’.He has also produced Bollywood films like Sarabjit.