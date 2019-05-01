English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jackpot Posters Out, Jyothika and Revathi Play Cops
'Jackpot' is touted to be a comedy entertainer, with Jyothika and Revathi featuring as cops. The film is directed by S Kalyaan and produced by Jyothika's better-half Suriya.
Image: Suriya/ Twitter
Jackpot, featuring Jyothika and Revathi, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The comedy film follows the two actresses as they don the cop avatar to take out notorious criminals in town, handing out rib-tickling moments on the way. Jackpot is directed by S Kalyaan and official posters of the film have been released on social media.
Jyothika’s better half Suriya, who also happens to be the producer Jackpot, shared the posters of the film on his Twitter handle. Showing the two women dressed in police uniform, with celebrations going on in the background, Suriya wrote, "Presenting the first look of #JACKPOT get ready for an action packed fun ride! It’s a Jackpot for us to have both #Revathi & #Jyotika on board DirKalyan iYogiBabu Composer_Vishal anandakumardop editorvijay 2D_ENTPVTLTD rajsekarpandian SF2_official SonyMusicSouth.”
He also shared another poster featuring a fearless and domineering Jyothika, standing on top of a jeep. See here:
Touted to be a comedy entertainer, the film is directed by Kalyaan (Gulebagavali). Jackpot is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainments and the film has been shot by cinematographer Ananda Kumar, edited by Vijay and music composed by Vishal. The film will also star Yogi Babu, Anandaraj, Rajendran, Jagan and Mansoor Ali Khan in pivotal roles.
Jackpot’s official release date is not yet announced, but it may release sometime later this year.
Presenting the first look of #JACKPOT get ready for an action packed fun ride! It’s a Jackpot for us to have both #Revathi & #Jyotika on board 👍🏼@DirKalyan @iYogiBabu @Composer_Vishal @anandakumardop @editorvijay @2D_ENTPVTLTD@rajsekarpandian @SF2_official@SonyMusicSouth pic.twitter.com/cpb4NXC8F0— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) April 30, 2019
