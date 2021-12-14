Jacqueline Fernandes, Nora Fatehi Received Expensive Gifts From Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, an accused in Rs. 200 crore money laundering case, sent expensive gifts to Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandes and Nora Fatehi, the Enforcement Directorate has said.

Both the actors have accepted that they received gifts from Sukesh. According to sources, Sukesh had contacted Jacqueline through her make-up artist. Sukesh had identified himself as a senior Home Ministry official. He had also claimed to be from the family of late former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa’s family and described himself as the owner of Sun TV.

Sukesh first spoke to Jacqueline via a WhatsApp call in February 2021 and identified himself as Shekhar Ratan Vela. He kept meeting Jacqueline from February 2021 to August 7, 2021, until he was arrested. During this, Sukesh gave very expensive gifts to Jacqueline, arranged chartered flights for her and also gave money to a scriptwriter when Jacqueline asked him to.

According to the information, the name of this writer is Advaita Kala. On October 6 2021, a man arrived at Kala’s residence in Gurugram, who introduced himself as the secretary to the DLF chairman and handed him Rs 150000 which was deposited in the account of Jacqueline’s brother Warren Fernandes who lives in Australia.

During interrogation, Jacqueline said that she is from Sri Lanka and her parents reside in Bahrain. Sukesh was trying to contact her by making continuous calls since December last year but Jacqueline did not answer him. After this, Sukesh contacted Jacqueline’s make-up artist Shaan on a phone call.

Sukesh loaned 1.5 lakh dollars to Jacqueline, which was transferred to the account of Jacqueline’s sister living in America. Jacqueline told that Sukesh gifted her a foreign horse, three Gucci designer bags, and bags from Gucci and Chanel. Apart from this, Lewis had gifted her two diamond rings, multi-stone earrings and two Herms bracelets.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.