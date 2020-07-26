Jacqueline Fernandes on Sushant Singh Rajput: It's Very Difficult to Digest

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who worked with late Sushant Singh Rajput in Drive recently opened up about being heartbroken over losing her friend. In a recent event of India Today e-Mind Rocks 2020, she said that she couldn't believe someone like him would want to take his life.

Speaking at the event, Jacqueline said, “It’s very difficult for me to digest that he’s gone. When I go online, I still see so many videos and pictures of us together. The other day I saw a video of us rehearsing for a show that we were doing together. I don’t know how someone who I would have never guessed in my wildest dreams would have wanted to take his life. Whenever we worked together, I was the one who would say Sushant I’m struggling with this.”

She said that they bonded very well. The two of them did Drive together but they have also traveled together and done stage show appearances together. She said that she looked at him as a genius as he would always tell her which books to read. Jacqueline said that everything he taught her about Philosophy and bio-hacking, improved her energy level and wellness.

She also opened up about her own struggle with anxiety saying that she would feel like she couldn't breathe. She said that every time she would talk about it to someone, they would brush it off and say she was being ungrateful. But it came flooding back after Sushant's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).