Jacqueline Fernandes Wears Torn Top in New Pictures on Instagram; Check Out

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes took to Instagram on Sunday to share pictures of herself, wearing a torn top. In one of the two pictures, the actress is seen making a funny face while in another, she smiles for the camera. “Torn but not damaged," the actress wrote in the caption. The pictures have crossed 12 lakh likes within a few hours of posting on the photo-video sharing app.

Jacqueline appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) once again on Wednesday for questioning in connection with an over Rs 200 crore money laundering case being probed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The 36-year-old actress deposed before the federal agency around 3:30 pm after skipping its summons at least three times earlier. Jacqueline had appeared before the federal agency in this case in August and had recorded her statement.

On Wednesday, her statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It is understood that the agency wants to confront her with some new evidence and question her along with the main accused in the case - Chandrashekhar and his actress wife Leena Maria Paul. In this connection, some bank accounts in India and in Dubai are under the scanner of the agency. According to officials, the agency wants to understand some trail of funds and transactions that are allegedly linked to Jacqueline in this case.

