Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Jacqueline Fernandes Reveals a Salman Khan Secret

Jacqueline Fernandez has worked in a number of films with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She has now revealed a secret about her former "Kick" co-star.

IANS

Updated:February 4, 2020, 3:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jacqueline Fernandes Reveals a Salman Khan Secret
(Image: Viral Bhayani)

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has worked in a number of films with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She has now revealed a secret about her former "Kick" co-star.

"I don't think there is anything that I specifically know. But one thing is that since I have worked so closely with him, he doesn't get any time to sleep," Jacqueline told IANS here.

"He is working in the morning, afternoon and night. He is either on a flight or he is travelling to set for 'Bigg Boss' shoot or shooting a song. He is always working," she opened up about the actor, who is currently hosting the "Bigg Boss 13" show.

The actress has an advice for the 54-year-old star. "Please get some rest," she said with her signature giggle.

Jacqueline was quite excited about her visit to Bhopal. Before landing on Monday, she gave a glimpse of the 'city of lakes' from her flight on Instagram.

"It is so clean and beautiful," she said at the press conference held for IIFA Weekend & Awards 2020 that will be held from March 27-29 in Madhya Pradesh.

IIFA AWARDS 2020 will be hosted by Salman and actor Riteish Deshmukh. Jacqueline has been roped in as one of the performers at the gala where actress Katrina Kaif will also shake a leg.

Prior to the awards ceremony, IIFA Rocks event will feature performances by singer Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Shalmali Kholgade, Benny Dayal, Jubin Nautiyal and more.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram