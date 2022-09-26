Jacqueline Fernandes to Appear Before Delhi Court Today in Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case, to Seek Pre-arrest Bail

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez will appear in Delhi’s Patiala House court today in connection with the extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Sources had earlier told News18 that her legal team will seek pre-arrest bail.

Fernandez will appear before special NIA judge Shailendra Malick, and because the supplementary chargesheet in the case has been filed, her legal team will be filing a pre-arrest bail application at the same time.

The Enforcement Directorate named Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case. The ED also filed the chargesheet against the Bollywood actor earlier this month.

Last week, the Bollywood actor was interrogated for over seven hours by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police. It was the second time she had been called in for questioning regarding her alleged role in the case.

Chandrashekhar was arrested for allegedly cheating and extorting money from some high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh. Many Bollywood actors and models have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for their alleged links to Chandrashekhar.

In April last year Chandrashekhar was arrested in another money laundering case linked to the 2017 Election Commission bribery case, which allegedly involved a former AIADMK leader, among others.

During her questioning last week, Jacqueline was confronted with the testimonies of Bollywood personality Nora Fatehi and an aide of Chandrashekhar, Pinky Irani, who were questioned by the Economic Offences Wing, as well.

According to the ED chargesheet, Jacqueline knew about Chandrashekhar’s involvement in criminal activities but she chose to overlook them and indulged in financial transactions with the conman.

With inputs from agencies

