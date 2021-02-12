Jacqueline Fernandez Aces Aerial Acrobatics as she Performs Jaw-dropping Stunt

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez took everyone by surprise as she shared a picture of performing a jaw-dropping stunt with the help of aerial silk. Jacqueline posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen wearing an ivory coloured leotard. She is seen hanging in air with the help of a fabric which give her support her from the waist.

"Upside down Hi!" she wrote as the caption.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Aladin in 2009. She later went on to do films such as Housefull (2010), Murder 2 (2011), Dishoom, Judwaa 2 (2017), Brothers (2015), Kick (2014) and Race 3 (2018).

She currently has multiple films lined up.

She has shot for the horror comedy "Bhoot Police". The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Javed Jaffrey in the lead roles. She has also commenced shooting for "Bachchan Pandey", co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon.

She will reunite with superstar Salman Khan for "Kick 2". The two had starred in the 2014 action heist film "Kick".

Jacqueline will also share screen space with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's "Cirkus".