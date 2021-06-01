Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah Unveil Their First Look from New Music Video, See Pic

Jacqueline Fernandez continues to dabble in various forms of artistic mediums and one of them happens to be entertaining the audience through music videos. In her latest Instagram post, the 35-year-old actress revealed the first look of her upcoming collaboration with singers Badshah and Aastha Gill. The post featured Jacqueline in an ethnic Rajasthani look while rapper Badshah is seen in his quintessential black sunglasses as he embraces her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Jacqueline will be seen in Badshah’s upcoming music video Paani Paani as the Instagram post suggested. This is the second time that the two artistes are working together on a music video. Jacquline first collaborated with Badshah for the music video Genda Phool, in 2020. The song had Payal Dev as the female playback singer.

Badshah and Jacqueline’s first project emerged as one of the most viewed YouTube videos. As of now, the video has garnered over 815,628,770 views (and counting). The song featured a distinct folk melody inspired by the Bengali folk song Boroloker Biti Lo, originally written by singer Ratan Kahar. The original folk song that inspired Badshah’s song was written in 1972 and performed by Swapna Chakrabarti in 1976.

In their upcoming collaboration this year, viewers can see hints of desert and Rajasthani undertones. The song title Paani Paani seems to add a sense of contrast to the dry desert background shared by the rapper on his Instagram handle recently. It is composed and written by Badshah and will be released under the Saregama India label. Commenting on Badshah’s Instagram post, Jacqueline shared her excitement for the upcoming music video and wrote, “Release it now!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

The post has certainly got fans excited as the comments on Badshah and Jacqueline’s Instagram post suggest. However, the release date of the music video has not been revealed yet.

