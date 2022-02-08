Jacqueline Fernandez and Michele Morrone Set the Stage on Fire in Mud Mud Ke Teaser; Watch

Days after sharing the sensuous first poster, the teaser of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and international sensation Michele Morrone’s upcoming song Mud Mud Ke was released today, February 8. Morrone will be making his debut in the Indian entertainment industry with Jacqueline and the Desi Music Factory, and it also marks the label's first international collaboration. The upbeat track, which will be released on February 12, is being sung by the brother-sister duo Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. In the teaser, Jacqueline and Morrone are seen raising the temperature with their sensuous chemistry.

While Jacqueline is a well-known celebrity in the Indian film industry, Morrone became an international heartthrob with his Netflix film 365 days. A couple of days back, the actor shared the first look of the song. Both Morrone and Jacqueline had set the internet on fire with social media pictures of their electrifying chemistry in a photoshoot that preceded the song's shoot.

“Breaking The Hot News: First look of my upcoming Music Video with the international sensation Michele Morrone. Welcome to the Indian music scene! It’s getting hot in here,” Jacqueline tweeted along with their music video poster.

Sharing the same poster via his Instagram handle, Morrone India here I come! Now you can see the first look of my upcoming music video with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Though fans cannot wait to witness their sizzling chemistry, there are other things to watch out in the music video. Starting with Mihir Gulati’s direction, and Shakti Mohan’s choreography. Amid the buzz, people were also seen expressing their disappointment over Morrone collaborating with Neha and Tony for his debut project. The Twitteratis were not able to wrap their minds around the news and believed that the international star deserved a much better debut in India.

