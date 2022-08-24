Jacqueline Fernandez Avoids Paparazzi As She Leaves Mumbai Amid Conman Sukesh Controversy; Watch

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been in news for her alleged involvement in Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to Sukesh Chandrasekhar, was spotted arriving at Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning. The actress, who is usually seen greeting the media with her infectious smile, chose to avoid the paparazzi and directly headed inside the airport.

The actress was wearing a beige blazer and blue denim, which she teamed with a pair of sneakers. Jacqueline was also carrying a black shoulder bag and a book and an iPad in her hand. A video of the same was shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account. Take a look:

Jacqueline made a rare public appearance on Monday after Enforcement Directorate (ED) named her as an accused in the Rs 200 crore extortion case. The paparazzi in Mumbai spotted the actress visiting the Mukteshwar Temple in Juhu. The actress was instantly surrounded by the paparazzi. Jacqueline was seen in a traditional blue outfit and covered her face with a matching mask. She refrained from talking to the paparazzi present there.

The Housefull actress landed in controversy after conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar was taken into custody in an alleged connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case. Jacqueline was previously questioned in the case numerous times. The conman also claimed that they were in a relationship but Jacqueline’s team denied it.

Jacqueline had told the ED, in her statement recorded in August and October last year, that she “received” gifts like three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, two Gucci outfits for gym wear, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets from Chandrashekhar. Fernandez further said she returned a Mini Cooper car which she had similarly received. The agency found in its probe that Chandrashekhar was in “regular contact” with Jacqueline Fernandez since February till he got arrested on August 7 last year (by the Delhi Police).

