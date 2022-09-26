Dressed in White Shirt and Black Trousers, Did Jacqueline Sneak Into Delhi Court Disguised as Lawyer? WATCH

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was granted interim bail by a Delhi court in connection with the Rs 200-crore money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Flanked by lawyers on all sides, the actor was spotted leaving Delhi’s Patiala House court after the relief. She was dressed in a white shirt and black trousers, and reportedly sneaked into the court in the morning disguised as a lawyer.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/WATCH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#WATCH</a> | Actor Jacqueline Fernandez leaves from Delhi's Patiala House Court after the court granted interim bail to her on a bail bond of Rs 50,000, in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case <a href=”https://t.co/3MgPaRnPlV”>pic.twitter.com/3MgPaRnPlV</a></p>— ANI (@ANI) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1574292702346084352?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 26, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Since the supplementary charge sheet in the case has been filed, her legal team moved a pre-arrest bail application during the time of her appearance before the court. Special judge Shailendra Malik granted Fernandez relief in the case on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. The matter was posted for further hearing on October 22.

On August 31, predecessor judge Praveen Singh had taken cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Fernandez to appear before the court. Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

The ED’s earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused. The documents, however, had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.

According to ED, Fernandez and Fatehi, who were examined, had received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekar. The ED said Fernandez’s statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to having received gifts from Chandrashekar.

Statements of Fatehi were recorded on September 13 and October 14, 2021, and she also acknowledged having received gifts from the alleged conman and his actor wife Leena Paulose.

Last week, Fernandez’s stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi was also questioned by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police for close to eight hours in connection with an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Ellawadi was called to know about the equation shared by Fernandez and the alleged conman. During questioning, Ellawadi said she knew about the relationship shared by Fernandez and Chandrashekhar.

Chandrashekhar had contacted Ellawadi to take suggestions from her on the brands of clothes worn by the Bollywood actor in his bid to woo her. An official said, “He took suggestions from her and also handed over Rs. 3 crore to her to buy her favourite clothes. The entire amount received by Chandrashekhar was spent by Ellawadi to purchase gifts for Fernandez. She also told police that as soon as the news about Chandrashekhar’s arrest broke out, Fernandez cut all ties with him, police said.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

(With PTI inputs)

