Jacqueline Fernandez Turns Instagram Private Just After Scoring 30 Million Followers
On work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is all geared up for Tarun Mansukhani's 'Drive'.
Jacqueline Fernandez. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who was last seen in Remo D'souza's Race 3, recently took to her social media account to give a glimpse of her day off routine to her followers.
The actress' Insta family which is now 30 million strong witnessed a lot of interesting moments from her day off. One of such moment showed Jacqueline Fernandez binge-watching Netflix series named Stranger Things 3. She started the pictures thread on her Instagram stories by sharing a picture from the Stranger Things 3 series itself, and then later she posted a picture of herself cuddling with the cat.
The story was captioned as "In the middle of putting on my face mask and watching stranger things and cuddling these 2 cuddle monsters". So it seems like Jackie spent a lot of time pampering herself during her day off. She looks happy and content as she shares another picture with a book.
Screen shot of Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram story
Screen shot of Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram story
Screen shot of Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram story
Screen shot of Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram story
However, the actress seems to have turned her account private. She reportedly turned her Instagram account from public to private after scoring 30 million followers on the photo-video sharing app.
During her appearance on Neha Dhupia's chat show, BFFs With Vogue, Jacqueline said that she's a sensitive person, and negative comments on social media do affect her.
She had said, "I feel bad, I can't imagine someone being so rude maybe so it does affect me that I could maybe have such a negative, hateful impact on someone, I'm like, 'Why, what did I do?'"
On work front, the Kick actress is all geared up for Tarun Mansukhani's Drive, which is a 2019 action film produced by Karan Johar. Along with Jacqueline Fernandez, the movie will also star Sushant Singh Rajput, Vikramjeet Virk and Sapna Pabbi in lead roles. Earlier the movie was all set to release on September 7th, 2018 but due to certain reason the release date was extended.
