Jacqueline Fernandez Breaks Silence on Controversy; Shilpa Shetty Tells Her 'Bhaad Mein Jaye Log'

Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming chat show. Titled Shape Of You, the show will see a number of celebrities, including Shehnaaz Gill, Masaba Gupta, Shamita Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham, and Badshah talk about fitness, mental health, and more.

In a recently-released promo, actress Jacqueline Fernandez also opens up about her mental health and the controversies surrounding her. “I was possibly going through a bit of loneliness," Jacqueline can be heard saying in the video. Later, Shilpa Shetty tells Jacqueline, “Controversies ho nahi ho, bhaad mein jaaye log, hum apni zindagi jeeyenge. Ek hi Zindagi hai."

Sharing the promo, Shilpa wrote on her Instagram account: “Played many roles, but the one that I’m most passionate about is being a Wellness enthusiast… Bringing my life’s learnings about making positive and healthy lifestyle changes to the table with my celebrity friends… I am going to be in conversation with a lot of my friends; and we’ll be discussing their fitness journeys, their mental and physical struggles, and some secret life mantras that they swear by!"

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been keeping a low profile and avoiding media glare ever since her intimate pictures with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar surfaced on the internet and created a stir online. The year hasn’t begun on a good note for Jacqueline Fernandez. Last month, there was news of her mother suffering a heart stroke. Amidst a turbulent phase in her personal life, the actor issued a statement after pictures of her with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar made the rounds on social media. She took to her Instagram handle and requested not to circulate intrusive images and not to invade her privacy at a difficult time.

