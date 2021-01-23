Jacqueline Fernandez Buys New House in Mumbai, Deets Inside

Jacqueline Fernandez has bought a house in the city of dreams Mumbai. According to a report, Jacqueline shifted into her new apartment in the month of December. She will be designing the interiors of the new abode herself.

A source close to the actress told Pinkvilla, “Jacqueline has moved into a new house and it’s a much bigger space than her previous place. It’s in a new area and she is presently doing up the interiors herself while juggling with her multiple work commitments”.

On the work front, the year 2021 is going to be a busy year for Jacqueline as she has many movies lined up. The actress has already begun shooting for Pavan Kripalani’s horror-comedy Bhoot Police. Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam are also part of the project.

The actress will also be seen next in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh and Farhad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar.

Speaking of Bachchan Pandey, Akshay has announced the release date of the much-awaited film today, January 23. Sharing a close-up look of his character, Akshay stated that the film will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022.

Coming back to Jacqueline, she made her Bollywood debut in the year 2009 with the movie Aladin starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ritesh Deshmukh. However, she hogged the spotlight with the psychological thriller Murder 2, released in the year 2011.

The 35-year-old actress was last seen in a Netflix film Mrs. Serial Killer where she played the role of Sona Mukherjee. The project was directed by Shirish Kunder. The male lead was played by Manoj Bajpai.