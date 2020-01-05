Jacqueline Fernandez Calls for World Wide Prayer for Australia After Devastating Fires
Jacqueline Fernandez is often known for speaking out about animal-related issues on social media.
Image: Instagram
The fires in Australia have not only affected the country alone but have shaken the entire world. Jacqueline Fernandez who is known for often using social media to raise her voice against cruelty against wildlife, took to Instagram to address the Australia fires.
Fires throughout Australia have been taking place since September with the country demanding better leadership that takes action against these problems. Addressing these issues, Fernandez wrote on Instagram, "Everyone is asked to please join for three minutes to pray for Australia. Visualize and ask for a ball of monsoon type rain to fall - soaking every area where rains are falling - visualize the fires being put out and all the people and animals safe- visualize the feeling of relief and smiles amongst the people as clean up begins and the air clears."
View this post on Instagram
At 9:00pm TONIGHT...everyone is asked to please join for THREE MINUTES to pray for Australia. Visualize and ask for a ball of monsoon type rain to fall—soaking every area where rains are falling—visualize the fires being put out and all the people and animals safe—visualize the feeling of relief and smiles amongst the people as clean up begins and the air clears.... Please pass this message on to anyone you know who would participate with us. The power of worldwide prayer is HUGE 🙏🏼🙏🏼
Jacqueline Fernandez has often even addressed cruelties against animals. For this, she even received a digital activism award from PETA India. The organization listed out some of her activities which included freeing an elephant from a temple, ban on cosmetics that used animals as test subjects, and request for better care of horses among others.
