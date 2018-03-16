GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jacqueline Fernandez Can't Wait For Madhuri To Watch Ek Do Teen

For the new version of the song, three choreographers -- Saroj Khan, Ganesh Acharya and Ahmed Khan -- came together on the set.

IANS

Updated:March 16, 2018, 8:59 AM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who has recreated the evergreen track Ek do teen on-screen for Baaghi 2, says nobody can come close to Madhuri Dixit's performance in the original song.

"I can't wait for Madhuri ma'am to watch the song. It is my tribute to her. Her performance in the original is unmatchable. Forget me, no one can ever come close to her," Jacqueline said in a statement.

The foot-tapping Ek do teen song first featured in the 1988 film Tezaab.

For the new version of the song, three choreographers -- Saroj Khan, Ganesh Acharya and Ahmed Khan -- came together on the set. Ahmed is also directing the film. He was keen to retain Saroj's famous hook steps and even urged Manish Malhotra to keep Madhuri's pink outfit in mind while designing Jacqueline's costume for the new song.

Ek do teen was originally choreographed by veteran Saroj Khan. Baaghi 2, starring Tiger Shroff, is the sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi.

