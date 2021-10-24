Jacqueline Fernandez Denies Dating Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Calls Reports 'Slanderous'

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has found herself embroiled in controversy after being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to a money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Jacqueline was summoned by the agency for questioning twice. On Saturday, Chandrashekhar’s lawyer had told media that the actress was dating the alleged conman. Now, Jacqueline’s spokesperson has come out with a statement denying her involvement with him or his wife, actress Leena Maria Paul.

Jacqueline’s spokesperson said in a statement, “Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co operating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple.”

Lawyer Anant Malik, who represents Chandrashekhar had earlier said, “Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating, these are my instructions, this is straight from the horse’s mouth.”

On August, the actress appeared before ED to record her statement related to the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. On Wednesday, her statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It is understood that the agency wants to confront her with some new evidence and question her along with the main accused in the case - Chandrashekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul. Prior to that, the actress had also appeared before the agency in August, and had skipped its summons for some time.

Meanwhile, actress Nora Fatehi was also summoned by the agency in the case. Her team came out with a statement saying that Nora was a victim in the case.

