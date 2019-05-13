Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Jacqueline Fernandez Doing Handstand is the Perfect Monday Motivation

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a video on social media in which she is attempting a handstand. Take a look.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jacqueline Fernandez Doing Handstand is the Perfect Monday Motivation
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram
Loading...
Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most followed celebrities on social media. Not just for her envy-inducing fashion sense, she is a trending Instagram influencer for the routine fitness goals that she keeps handing out to the world. The actress is known to spread fitness awareness among her fans, also gives out diet goals from time to time.

Jacqueline, who trains in variety of fitness forms, ranging from pilates to pole-dancing, shared a video recently that shows her bending-over-backwards, with her two hands providing the necessary support.

Flaunting a perfect handstand, she captioned the clip, "Strength comes from within always! This is a really cool practice for the handstand which also helps to strengthen the back anddddd is an awesome stretch for the tummy!! Hopefully one day I’ll be able to do it without the mirror #happysunday in my fav @justf143 " (sic)



Only recently, Jacqueline shared a video of her rappelling through a mountain like an adrenaline junkie. The video will give any professional climber a run for their money. Check it out.

View this post on Instagram

I do my own stunts @danielocicero #malibu

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on



On the movies front, Jacqueline will next be seen in Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer. Touted as a thriller, the film will be directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan. Mrs Serial Killer is slated to release on the service later this year.

In a statement, Netflix described the story of Mrs Serial Killer this way, "When her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent."

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram