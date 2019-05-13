English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jacqueline Fernandez Doing Handstand is the Perfect Monday Motivation
Jacqueline Fernandez shared a video on social media in which she is attempting a handstand. Take a look.
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most followed celebrities on social media. Not just for her envy-inducing fashion sense, she is a trending Instagram influencer for the routine fitness goals that she keeps handing out to the world. The actress is known to spread fitness awareness among her fans, also gives out diet goals from time to time.
Jacqueline, who trains in variety of fitness forms, ranging from pilates to pole-dancing, shared a video recently that shows her bending-over-backwards, with her two hands providing the necessary support.
Flaunting a perfect handstand, she captioned the clip, "Strength comes from within always! This is a really cool practice for the handstand which also helps to strengthen the back anddddd is an awesome stretch for the tummy!! Hopefully one day I’ll be able to do it without the mirror #happysunday in my fav @justf143 " (sic)
Only recently, Jacqueline shared a video of her rappelling through a mountain like an adrenaline junkie. The video will give any professional climber a run for their money. Check it out.
On the movies front, Jacqueline will next be seen in Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer. Touted as a thriller, the film will be directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan. Mrs Serial Killer is slated to release on the service later this year.
In a statement, Netflix described the story of Mrs Serial Killer this way, "When her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent."
