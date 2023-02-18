Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has taken the nation by storm by appearing in a commercial for men’s innerwear. People have been taken aback by the bold and suggestive commercial that she has appeared in, which was released recently. She has now become the first actress in India to promote a men’s underwear brand.

The ad film has been directed by Gauri Shinde.

The actress posted the advertisement on Instagram with the hashtag YehNahiTohKuchNahi. “Thrilled to be a part of this clutter-busting ad and the historic Lux Cozi Men’s innerwear campaign! What a wonderful opportunity it was to work with director Gauri Shinde, and I want to express my gratitude to Lux Industries Director Saket Todi for including me in this trip with Lux Cozi. I find your vision for your brand to be quite inspiring," she wrote.

The commercial opens with Jacqueline Fernandez organising her partner’s clothing in the closet in their bedroom. She comes across his vest and starts missing him. She caresses his undergarments. As the doorbell rings, we witness her dancing and giggling with her companion while beaming with excitement. She smiles slyly and moves towards the door. As the Lux Cozi slogan appears in the clip, Jacqueline can be seen standing next to the man.

By teaming up for the first time with a female celebrity to advertise their men’s hosiery, the Lux Cozi hopes to shatter gender biases and signals a change in its marketing strategy. The action is anticipated to appeal to the target market, grab their attention and deepen the brand’s relationship with them.

Jacqueline was recently in the news after her name cropped up in a Rs 215-crore extortion case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She was also in the news recently after Sukesh called out her name, wishing her a Happy Valentine’s Day while being escorted out of the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) courtroom.

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey and will next appear in Crakk.

