Jacqueline Fernandez Extortion Case: Actor's Upcoming Movies That Might Land In Trouble

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has landed in legal trouble. The Enforcement Directorate has named the Vikrant Rona actress as an accused in Rs 215 crore extortion case which also involves conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The central agency believes that Jacqueline was aware of conman Sukesh being an extortionist. Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate several times in the last year. In April 2020, ED also attached Rs 7.27 crore funds of Jacqueline under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Since the actress has now landed in legal trouble, this might also impact her upcoming movies. Jacqueline has two big movies in her pipeline – Ram Setu and Cirkus.

Ram Setu

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Jacqueline will be sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev in Ram Setu. The film revolves around an archaeologist who is working to investigate the nature of the Ram Setu bridge to figure out if it is a myth or a reality. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is slated to hit theatres on October 24 this year.

Cirkus

This film is an official adaptation of Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde in key roles. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone will also be a part of this film and will feature in a special song. The film was supposed to hit theatres on July 15 but it was then postponed due to COVID-19. Cirkus will now be released in the month of December this year.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Vikrant Rona along with Kiccha Sudeep. Directed by Anup Bhandari, the film was released theatrically on July 28 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Prior to this, she was also seen in Attack with John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh and Bachchhan Paandey with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. Jacqueline also shared the screen with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam Dhar for the horror comedy Bhoot Police.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here