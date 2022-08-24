Jacqueline Fernandez Extortion Case: Actress Calls Herself a 'Victim', Slams 'Biased Approach' By ED

Days after Jacqueline Fernandez was named as an accused by the Enforcement Directorate in Rs 215 crore extortion case, the actress has now filed her response to the central agency. In her long response, Jacqueline mentioned that even though she always cooperated with the investigative agencies, it is now not being considered that she is a ‘victim’ too. The actress called herself ‘a victim of the modus operandi adopted by Sukesh’ and alleged that the case built against her is baseless.

Jacqueline Fernandez Calls Her a ‘Victim’ In Money Laundering Case

“The agencies have failed to appreciate that she was cheated and conned into this matter. She is a victim of the modus operandi adopted by the main accused Mr Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Taking the entire prosecution case to be true for the sake of arguments, even then, no case is made out against the present Respondent under the scheme of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act or any law in force. This is a case of malafide prosecution,” a part of her response read.

Jacqueline Fernandez Names Nora Fatehi Too In Her Response To ED

Further in her response to ED, Jacqueline mentioned that she is not the only celebrity who has been conned by Sukesh. Naming Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline claimed that while other celebrities who received gifts have been turned into witnesses, she has been tagged as an accused. “This clearly shows a malafide, motivated and biased approach on the part of the investigation authority which cannot be ignored,” her response read.

For the unversed, Jacqueline Fernandez has landed in legal trouble as the Enforcement Directorate has her as an accused in Rs 215 crore extortion case which also involves conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The central agency believes that Jacqueline was aware of conman Sukesh being an extortionist.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline will be next seen in Ram Setu along with Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev in Ram Setu. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is slated to hit theatres on October 24 this year. Besides this, Jacqueline also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in her pipeline. The film which also stars Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde, will be released in the month of December this year.

