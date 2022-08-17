Jacqueline Fernandez Extortion Case: Actress Drops Cryptic Post, Says 'It Will All Be Okay'

Hours after Jacqueline Fernandez was named as an accused in Rs 215 crore extortion case by the Enforcement Directorate, the Bollywood actress took to social media to share a cryptic note. Jacqueline took to her Instagram stories and re-shared a post that talked about being powerful and strong.

“Dear me, I deserve all good things, I am powerful, I accept myself, it will all be okay. I am strong, I will achieve my goals and dreams, I can do it,” the note read.

For the unversed, Jacqueline Fernandez has landed in legal trouble as the Enforcement Directorate has named the Vikrant Rona actress as an accused in Rs 215 crore extortion case which also involves conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The central agency believes that Jacqueline was aware of conman Sukesh being an extortionist.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate several times in the last year. In April 2022, ED also attached Rs 7.27 crore funds of Jacqueline under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Earlier, Sukesh’s lawyer had also informed the media that the actress was dating him. However, Jacqueline’s team later denied her involvement with Sukesh.

Reportedly, Jacqueline and Sukesh’s alleged love story began in January 2021 after the latter messaged her from inside Tihar Jail. As reported by The Print, Jacqueline had not responded to Sukesh’s messages initially however he later approached the actress via her hairdresser. Reportedly, Chandrasekhar had introduced himself as the owner of a TV network and a jeweler. He had also claimed to be somebody who was close to Home Minister Amit Shah. Later, Jacqueline also told ED that she was not even aware that Chandrasekhar was texting and calling her from inside the jail.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline will be next seen in Ram Setu along with Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev in Ram Setu. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is slated to hit theatres on October 24 this year. Besides this, Jacqueline also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in her pipeline. The film which also stars Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde, will be released in the month of December this year.

