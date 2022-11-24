Delhi Court Defers Jacqueline Fernandez's Hearing In Money Laundering Case Till December 12

In a big development in Rs 200 crores extortion case which also involves Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, a Delhi court has deferred hearing till December 12. Fernandez appeared before the Patiala House Court on Thursday when the decision was announced.

This comes a few days after the court also granted bail to the Ram Setu actress and asked her to sign a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh. Fernandez had sought bail claiming that there was no need for her custody since the investigation is already complete and the charge sheet has also been filed.

For the unversed, the Bollywood diva is at the center of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in connection with the case. Earlier, during the actress’ bail plea hearing, the court had also informed the counsels that they wanted to go to trial in the case soon. Not just this, but the Delhi court had also also pulled up ED over not arresting Fernandez yet. “Why haven’t you arrested Jacqueline yet despite issuing a LOC? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy?" the court had asked.

Jacqueline Fernandez has also been summoned by the ED several times in connection with the case and was earlier also named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet. The central agency believes that Jacqueline was aware of conman Sukesh being an extortionist. Earlier, ED had also claimed that even the actress’ family and friends ‘benefitted’ from her alleged relationship with Sukesh.

However, in her response to the central agency, which the actress filed later, she had claimed that she was also ‘a victim of the modus operandi adopted by Sukesh’. Jacqueline had further alleged that the case built against her is baseless.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was recently seen in Ram Setu along with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles. She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus which also stars Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde. It will be released in December this year.

