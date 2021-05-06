Jacqueline Fernandez Feeds Underprivileged Amid Covid-19 Crisis

The current situation in India is grim because of the unprecedented rise in cases during the second wave of Covid-19. Celebrities have been trying to raise awareness and help those in need both through social media and various initiatives. Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has also come out to do her bit for society. She visited the kitchen of an NGO, Roti Bank Foundation, on Thursday and fed underprivileged people amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The actress shared a series of pictures with her fans on her Instagram page in which she can be seen wearing a T-shirt of her recently launched YOLO Foundation and a face mask, and gloves to protect herself from coronavirus. In the pictures, she can be seen cooking meals in the kitchen and serving them to the needy along with the Roti Bank team and her YOLO team. She also posed with Roti Bank Foundation’s owner Dhanushkodi Sivanandhan who is a former Mumbai police commissioner.

The actress also penned a note along with the pictures in which she quoted Mother Teresa. In her note, she thanked the Roti Bank Foundation to let her work for those in need and also praised the wonderful work that the NGO has been doing by feeding millions.

The post was also shared by Roti Bank Foundation’s Instagram page who thanked the star for visiting their kitchen and supporting them in their endeavour to feed the poor.

Jacqueline launched You Only Live Once (YOLO) Foundation on Tuesday that aims to provide relief and help to the needy. For her venture, Jacqueline has tied up with various NGOs to cater to the different needs of society. The foundation in association with Roti Bank intends to provide one lakh meals this month to those who are distressed during the pandemic.The actress has also partnered with the Feline foundation to help the strays. She will also be distributing face masks and hand sanitisers to cops and other front-line workers.

