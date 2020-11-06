Jacqueline Fernandez Feels New 'Normal is Paranormal' as She Begins Bhoot Police Shoot

Jacqueline Fernandes recently jetted off to Dalhousie where the shooting of her forthcoming film, Bhoot Police is underway. The actress, on Thursday, shared a sun-kissed picture of herself from the sets. Jacqueline is seen in her ‘happy place’ in the posted pictures that are from the first day of shooting. The actress seems to be enjoying the sun amidst the hills as she strikes a pose with a horse standing right beside her.

For the click, the Sri Lankan beauty picks the perfect outfit for the fall season. The good girl took over the internet in a checkered oversized jacket. The modest monochrome item was best punctuated with black boots for maximum impact. Looking like absolute sunshine, Jacqueline sealed the deal with her shining tresses and a million-dollar smile. Sharing the post, Jacqueline wrote, ”Day 1!! Happy happy happy #HappyPlace #BhootPolice The #NewNormal is paranormal”

A day back, Jacqueline shared the poster and the first take of the film. The poster shared by her shows a haunted house and an ambulance.

Bhoot Police also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. The members of the cast and crew flew on Saturday to shoot the film in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh. Saif and Jacqueline had worked together in Race 2. The film touted to be a spooky adventure comedy is directed by Pavan Kriplani. It will be released in 2021.

Jacqueline was last seen in the thriller Mrs Serial Killer, streaming on Netflix. She will also be seen in Attack. The upcoming action thriller film also features John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The story of the film directed by Lakshya Raj Anand is inspired by true events.