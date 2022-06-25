Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Her Charm in an All-White Avatar, Fans Call Her 'Hottie'; See Pics

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is known for her philanthropic acts, never fails to impress her fans with her fashion style. The diva looked drop-dead gorgeous in a co-ord set while promoting her song Ra Ra Rakkamma in Mumbai. Keeping it royal yet chic the actress wore a white monochrome co-ord set with heavy embellishment all over. Her outfit even featured a flowy shrug as well. Keeping it sleek, the diva went with a high bun and light smokey eye make-up. She added a subtle hint of pop-up colour to the whole outfit with a white and fuchsia pink colour classy choker. To match this she added the same fuchsia pink on her lips and went with a tiny pair of earrings. Since it was a monochrome vibe, she painted her nails white too.

More than 6 lakh users have already liked her latest post. Fans went crazy in the comments section with all the lovely comments. One of the social media users commented, “You are an extremely exceptional, a completely beautiful, a so hot attractive, and utterly pleasant lady. big fan always.” Another one wrote, “you are the most beautiful person.” One more said, “Keep blessing us with your beauty.” A third one said, “Seriously It’s hard to handle this much prettiness!” Fans also tagged her a ‘hottie’.

This is not the first time she is blowing away by her fans. A few days back, another pretty look was dropped by her where she wore a navy blue and white checkered saree with a touch of bohemian fusion accompanied by a V-neck, multicolour blouse with three-quarter sleeves. She topped her saree with a striking belt, which added even more elegance to the ensemble.

Work-wise, the actress is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming Kannada film with Kiccha Sudeep, and Vikrant Rona.

