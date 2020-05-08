Jacqueline Fernandez has Found Adorable Quarantine Friend at Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is spending her quarantine at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse along with his sisters and some friends.

On Thursday, the Kick star logged into her social media account to share some delightful clicks. Jacqueline’s new and adorable friend poses with her in the frame.

The 34-year-old actress uploaded three charming captures and introduced a lovely lamb to her online family saying, "My friend Jenny! (heart emoji)."

A few days ago, the SriLankan beauty decided to shoot a small film and present it to her Instafam. In the recording that has been shot-at-home, the Aladdin actress takes the viewers on a tour of her quarantine destination. Jacqueline has captured how she spends a day at her Race 3 co-star’s farmhouse. From drying her clothes, making coffee, playing with pet animals, to picking fruits, she has filmed it all.

As she dropped the video, Jacqueline wrote, “My little film! Enjoy!”

Meanwhile, Jacqueline was last seen in Mrs. Serial Killer. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder. Jacqueline plays Sona Mukerjee, a loving wife who can go to any extent to prove the innocence of her husband, who is charged for serial murders.

Mrs. Serial Killer also starring Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina premiered on OTT platform on May 1.

