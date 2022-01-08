Jacqueline Fernandez Gets Kiss From Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar In New Leaked Pic, Reveals a Hickey

Jacqueline Fernandez has been embroiled in controversy with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actor’s name cropped up during the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation of an alleged Rs 200-crore money laundering case involving Sukesh. The actress was called for questioning as well. While Jacqueline denied being in a relationship with the conman, Sukesh claimed they were dating.

Amid the investigation and the duo’s statements, a new picture of Jacqueline and Sukesh has landed online and shows the duo sharing an intimate moment. In the picture, Sukesh was cuddling and kissing Jacqueline while she posed for the camera. Jacqueline also showed off her hickey in the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmy Flixx (@filmyflixx)

The picture has now gone viral on social media platforms. This isn’t the first time that Jacqueline and Sukesh’s picture together has caught the internet’s attention. In the past, a picture of Jacqueline kissing Sukesh while they posed for a mirror selfie had also gone viral.

Sukesh has been lodged at Delhi’s Tihar Jail. A total of 15 FIRs have been filed against him. Sukesh reportedly duped residences of Bengaluru and Chennai of several crores in order to lead a lavish life. He reportedly gave several expensive gifts to Jacqueline. Nora Fatehi’s name was also associated with the case.

Jacqueline was asked to appear in front of the Enforcement Directorate for questioning with regard to the case last month and has been prohibited from leaving the country. While she has distanced herself from Sukesh, the conman in a letter addressed to his lawyer from jail spoke about Jacqueline.

“I was in a relationship with Jacqueline and that was the reason I have given gifts to her. Any kind of transaction that took place is about my personal life and none of the amount used in the gifts was part of any proceeds and the court will decide if it was. She has nothing to do with the case," he said in his letter, as reported by India Today.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.