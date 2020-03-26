Jacqueline Fernandez Grooves to a Bengali Tune in Badshah's New Song Genda Phool

Jacqueline Fernandez's fans have reason to cheer as they get to see her in a new music video that released today. This time, the actress has teamed up with rapper Badshah for the video.

The new music track, title Genda Phool, shows the Kick actress grooving to the beats dressed in a traditional red border saree, looking like a Bengali woman. The song has been crooned by Badshah and Payal Dev and composed by the rapper himself. Payal has sung the Bengali part of the song, which has been taken from an old folk song.

Badshah thanked his fans for showering love and support on him in his journey in an earlier interview to Hindustan Times. He said that he always wanted to make a content that is relatable and that's why he has come up with this new song Genda Phool.

Take a look at the video here:

Jacqueline was recently seen in another music video titled Mere Angne Mein which also featured Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz. In the Holi song sung by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan, the actress featured as a princess.

Jacqueline was last spotted in Tarun Mansukhani’s action thriller Drive which released directly on Netflix.

The Race 3 star will be next seen in another Netflix film titled Mrs Serial Killer, helmed by Shirish Kunder. The actress will be playing the role of a doting wife who tries to free her husband sentenced to jail for serial murders.



She will also be working on Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack, opposite John Abraham.