Jacqueline Fernandez Grooves With Dance Rani from Disney Plus Hotstar’s Escaype Live; Watch

Bollywood’s dancing diva Jacqueline Fernandez, known for her flawless dancing techniques, and enviable agility, recently took to Instagram and shared a dancing video with an all-new rising dancing talent, Dance Rani AKA Aadya Sharma of Disney+ Hotstar’s latest social thriller Escaype LIVE.

The Kick actor took to Instagram and taught the young talent some of her signature moves. As the video progresses, it sees Jacqueline open the platform to Dance Rani, who then added her twists to the thumping choreography. With dynamic energy and joyful spirits, the duo offered the audience a glance at the spectacular dance duet.

Astonished by her energy, Jacqueline Fernandez says, “Dance Rani captures every Indian child’s dream of making it big in life and becoming the best of the best. It is her passion and love for the art that keeps her going. After dancing with her, I know for a fact why she is the rani of dance. Catch Dance Rani’s journey as she makes her way to the top on Escaype LIVE, exclusively streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.”

News18’s review for Escaype Live reads, “The performances are engaging. Nobody is trying to intellectualize these characters. They surround us in our day-to-day lives or show up on our screens while we scroll. There is Dark Angel convincingly played by Sumedh Mudgalkar, Fetish Girl is played brilliantly by Plabita Borthakur, Aamcha Spider is portrayed by Ritvik Sahore who is effortless, and Aadyaa Sharma is exceptional as Dancing Rani. Rohit Chandel performs well as Rajkumar, a transgender hoping to get his sex change operation done. Siddharth plays the moral compass of the show. He works as a content moderator for the company and is aghast with its workings. His restraint is perhaps meant to showcase an inner conflict that more or less extracts a good performance out of him. Javed Jaffery is refreshing to watch as Ravi Gupta the application lead. There are other characters too and this is where it gets a bit exhausting to maintain your interest. There are too many to follow, some patience might be of help.”

I further reads, “Nevertheless, the show is a commendable attempt. For many, shows on the perils of social media are not new. Escaype Live asks many questions. I am a bit apprehensive about calling anything far-fetched or unrealistic here. Possibilities that seemed ludicrous yesterday, have become a quotidian today. It is to be decided how this vicious world spirals out of control in the future, and if it does as these dystopian shows predict, the makers can despairingly say, “told you so”.”

Escaype LIVE has been directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary. The show that chronicles the realities of social media in today’s time also stars Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Plabita Borthakur, and child actor Aadyaa Sharma, amongst others.

Escaype LIVE is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

