Jacqueline Fernandez Had A Blast Shooting For Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona

Jacqueline Fernandez is a true diva. From her fashion statement to her dance numbers, she has always won the hearts of her fans. Now, Jacqueline is making noise, for all the right reason, of course, for her dance number, RA RA Rakkamma, in Kichcha Sudeep’s adventure thriller Vikrant Rona.

Jacqueline Fernandez was seen in a “gaon ki chhori” avatar. And, oh boy. Fans instantly fell in love with her performance. It seems the actress too had a lot of fun. She has shared pictures from the shooting days on Instagram. The actress has also penned a note for team Vikrant Rona.

Jacqueline said, “Had a blast shooting my first ever Kannada song, and seeing you all grooving to it in theatres made us so happy. It was a pleasure working with you Kichcha Sudeep. Special thanks to Jani Master and crew for their immense dedication and hard work for this. Rakkamma is forever grateful for your love, Here is how we created this blockbuster number.”

The actress has also shared the link to the video. A person has declared the pictures as “gorgeous”. Another said, “Wow. It’s amazing”.

RA RA Rakkamma has already made the nation groove to its beats. Jacqueline Fernandez along with the handsome hunk Kichcha Sudeep was a sight for sore eyes. It is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz.

Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Circus. The film features Ranveer Singh in the dual role alongside Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma. The movie is officially adapted from Angoor 1982, which was based on Shakespeare’s play The Comedy Of Errors. It also stars Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn in special appearances. Along with this, the actress also has Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu in her kitty.

