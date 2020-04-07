Jacqueline Fernandez Has Found The Cutest Fan in Salman Khan’s Nephew Ahil Sharma

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has become a heartthrob of many fans in India and abroad. The actress is loved for her cuteness and childish antics and she surely knows how to win hearts within seconds.

Seems like Jacqueline has finally found her youngest fan among all. And this kid is none other than Salman Khan’s nephew Ahil Sharma.

In a video shared on Instagram by a Ahil’s mother Arpita Khan Sharma, one can see the little boy being completely smitten by Jacqueline as she makes ‘meow’ sound. The duo is busy satiating their taste buds while sitting in the living room.

“Lovestruck by Jacqueline,” Arpita wrote for her baby boy.

Ahil couldn’t help but smile as Jacqueline says yummy in the video, referring to the food the duo are relishing. he young one can be seen munching on some biscuits in the video.

Jacqueline last featured in Badshah’s music video Genda Phool. The pop song is sung by playback singer Payal Dev. Badshah has written and directed the track.

The Sri Lankan beauty also appeared in another music video opposite Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz. The music video Mere Angne Mein shows Jacqueline as a princess in historic times. The Holi special track is sung by Neha Kakkar & Raja Hasan, while the music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

Follow @News18Movies for more