Jacqueline Fernandez Impresses All As She Recreates Cindy Crawford’s 1992 Commercial; Watch

Bollywood’s diva Jacqueline Fernandez recently recreated a 1992 advertisement that originally starred former supermodel Cindy Crawford. And guess what? Jacqueline has netizens completely spellbound with her sizzling appearance.

In the video, Jacqueline can be seen wearing the same attire that Cindy Crawford donned in the 1992 campaign. Jacqueline looks stunning in a white tank top which she paired with blue denim. The advertisement begins with Jacqueline arriving at a vintage gas station on her bike, where two boys are already there. As soon as Jacqueline parks her bike and removes her helmet, she moves toward the vending machine in order to purchase a soft drink. She takes a swig from it, leaving the boys mesmerised. The campaign leaves the audience guessing whether they were captivated by the actress’s presence or the soft drink. It is later revealed that the boys were awestruck by the drink.

Just like the original campaign, the new one enthralled people and garnered a lot of engagement. Fans and followers were left amazed by the actress’ appearance and flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. One Instagram user wrote, “U LOOK SOOOOO GORGEOUS OMGGG,” while another user commented, “You are the best.” She even impressed her friends from the industry including Karan Johar, who also re-shared the advertisement on his Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline has several projects in her pipeline. She will be next seen in Anup Bhandari’s directorial Vikrant Rona which also stars Kiccha Sudeep in the lead. The film is an adventure mystery thriller that will be released on the 28th of this month in 55 countries in 15 languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English. Besides this, Jacqueline will also be seen in Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu which also stars Akshay Kumar and Nushrat Bharucha in the lead. Jacqueline will also be seen in Remo D’souza Dancing Dad and Ravi Kant Singh’s Humari Shadi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.