Jacqueline Fernandez in Blue Swimsuit Sets the Temperature Soaring in Dubai; See Pics

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is catching some tan under the Dubai skies these days. The 36-year-old actor shared pictures from her stay in a Dubai hotel on Friday morning. Jacqueline was seen in a blue leopard print swimsuit as she took a dip into the swimming pool. She was also seen enjoying a refreshing summer smoothie.

Jacqueline accessorised her look with a minimal gold chain, earrings, bracelet, and a ring. Protecting her eyes from the sun rays the actress also wore a stylish pair of black sunglasses. Posting the picture on Instagram, Jacqueline described herself as a pool baby, in the caption. The actor’s followers and fans on the social media platform also complimented her latest fashion moment. Some described Jacqueline’s look as “stunning” while some called her “gorgeous.”

Jacqueline’s love affair with water was quite visible even in her previous post. The actress had dressed up as a mermaid for her Halloween look this year. Jacqueline’s pictures on Instagram showed her dressed in a metallic silver mermaid costume which gave the feel of fish-like skin. To add a touch of dreamy angelic look, the actress wore a soft coral shade lipstick and added a touch of drama to her eyes with a turquoise shimmering eyeshadow. Jacqueline had accessorised her look with a silver tiara giving off a regal mermaid look straight from Disney fantasy world.

Jacqueline accompanied the caption, “Happy Halloween everyone. I hope you stay your craziest, weirdest self.”

One of the users complimented Jacqueline’s looks and commented, “Pretty mermaid.” Celebrity make-up artist and actor’s friend Shaan Muttathil also commented with a series of red heart emoticons.

Jacqueline was last seen Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam. She was also featured in Badshah’s music video Paani Paani. She will next be seen in Ram Setu along with Akshay Kumar.

