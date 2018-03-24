GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jacqueline Fernandez Injured During Race 3 Shoot in Abu Dhabi

According to reports, the actress was immediately rushed to the hospital owing to the sensitivity of the body part. After receiving primary treatment at the hospital, she was discharged.

IANS

Updated:March 24, 2018, 7:23 AM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been shooting high-intensity action sequences for her upcoming movie Race 3 in Abu Dhabi has suffered an eye injury.

According to reports reaching here, she was immediately rushed to the hospital owing to the sensitivity of the body part. After receiving primary treatment at the hospital, she was discharged.

Jacqueline returned to the sets soon after her visit to the hospital to continue her scheduled scene.

Producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed the news and told IANS, "Yes, it was a minor injury. Jacqueline is hurt above the eye while playing squash. She is better now and has resumed shooting."

Jacqueline has been shooting for action sequences in Abu Dhabi since the last week, the scenes demand the actress to perform a stylized action and Mix Martial Art techniques involving a lot of kicks and punches. She has been prepping for two hours daily to master her action moves.

The film, starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

