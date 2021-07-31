Jacqueline Fernandez Introduces Her Character From Kichcha Sudeep Led Vikrant Rona

As promised, the first look of actress Jacqueline Fernandez from her first Kannada film, Vikrant Rona was unveiled today. The Sri Lankan beauty herself treated fans with the first look poster from the highly anticipated film. She introduced her character which is called Gadang Rakkamma. The poster also features Kiccha Sudeep, who spearheads the forthcoming 3D fantasy action-adventure thriller. Jacqueline looks sultry and feisty in the new look poster and her look is rather arresting. Garbed in a traditional outfit, she strikes a pose with Sudeep. “‘What Rakkamma doesn’t know, doesn’t exist.’ Super happy to introduce my character Gadang Rakkamma from Vikrant Rona.”

Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona also stars Nirup Bhandari and debutante Neetha Ashok in the main roles. Madhusudan Rao, Sandesh Jain, Ravishankar Gowda, Karthik Rao, Dushyant Rai, Siddu Moolimani, Chitkala Biradar, Samhitha, Priya V and Vasuki Vaibhav will also join the cast to play important characters. Shot last year on massive sets built at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, the film will release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages. Backed by Shalini Manjunath, Vikrant Rona is expected to release on August 19, 2021.

Jacqueline, who will play an extended cameo in the film, shared that working with Sudeep on the film was a joyful experience. She shared one image with him from a recent photoshoot and wrote, “Working with Kiccha Sudeep is an experience I will cherish for a long long time, get ready for a tough game of chess next time we meet. Thanks to the entire team. Vikrant Rona is surely going to make India proud on a global level.”

The 35-year-old spoke to IANS on joining the big-budget film, She said, “I'm glad to have been signed on for an action-adventure that is being envisaged on such a humongous scale. I'm truly excited and I hope it's the film that revives the spirit of theatres." Giving her a warm welcome in the team, Anup Bhandari said, "Having Jacqueline aboard adds another pivotal dimension to the story of 'Vikrant Rona', the world's new hero.”

Jacqueline was last seen in the Netflix original film, Mrs Serial Killer, and a music video titled Pani Pani with rapper Badshah. She is set to feature in a slew of interesting projects in the near future. Jacqueline is working on a number of films including Bhoot Police, Attack, Cirkus, Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu.

