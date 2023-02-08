Jacqueline Fernandez Is All Smiles In Pics From Vaishno Devi Temple

Jacqueline Fernandez visited Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra, Jammu, and sought the blessings of the deity. The actress uploaded a few pictures from the visit. The Cirkus actress sure looks chirpy and all-smiles in these recent photos. For her visit to Mata Vaishno Devi’s temple, Jacqueline Fernandez picked a white sweatshirt and matching pants. She paired it with a matching white bomber jacket. In the photos, you can see the Ram Setu actress sporting a tika on her forehead and posing with a monkey with a magnificent view of the hilly terrain in the background.

As soon as she posted the photos, her fans flocked to the comment section. One user asked, “Is this Vaishno Devi Temple?” while another reacted to the photo with the monkey and wrote, “Awww the second picture”. One Instagram user wrote “Wow” and dropped a fire emoji while another wrote, “Wonderful beautiful”. A few also wrote, “Jai Mata Ji”.

Check out the photos here-

The Sri Lankan beauty’s visit to the pilgrim site was shared on social media. In one of the viral videos, the 37-year-old maintained a low profile as she opted for a beanie and face mask.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu along with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. She was also a part of Rohit Shetty’s comedy-drama Cirkus. She shared the screen with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde among others. Both films failed to impress movie-goers and tanked at the box office.

Currently, she has many movies in the pipeline. She will be seen in Kick 2 with Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The actress also has Akshay Kumar starrer-Housefull 5, and sports drama Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa! in her pipeline.

