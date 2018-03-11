GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jacqueline Fernandez Learning Mixed Martial Arts For Role In Race 3

IANS

Updated:March 11, 2018, 10:33 AM IST
Image: Instagram/ Jacqueline Fernandez
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is going through an extensive training in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) to shoot action sequences in her upcoming film Race 3, opposite Salman Khan.

Talking about her training, her fitness trainer Kuldeep Sashi said, "Jacqueline is someone who has an athletic body type, so she does not require any special regime to tone up herself. However, as a requirement to her character, she is undergoing extensive MMA training, focusing towards kicking and punching. The action sequences that Jacqueline has to perform are very demanding. They require application of the right techniques. As she has never performed hand-to-hand combat or martial arts before, getting the style and techniques right is our only focus."

Her diet has also changed. Kuldeep said, "There has been a lot of additions to Jacqueline's diet. She is consuming more calories these days owing to the extensive action sequences she has to deliver onscreen." The upcoming schedule of the film will be shot in mid-March in Abu Dhabi.

Race 3, being produced by Salman Khan and directed by Remo D'Souza, is slated to release on June 15.

