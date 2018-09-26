Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Adorable in Childhood Photo with her Father. See Pic

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, known for her beauty and charm, was as pretty as a little girl as she is today.The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a throwback image from her childhood. In the photo, little Jacqueline is posing with her father Elroy Fernandez.Dressed in a white dress, complete with a tiara and a netted veil, she looks like the cutest little thing. But the most striking thing about young Jacqueline in the photograph is her winning smile, which has remained the same even after all these years, and has admirers across the globe.“The good old days! Who remembers pagers/beepers??,” she captioned the image, which has a beeper clapsed on to her father’s waist.However, this isn’t the first time that Miss Sunshine has introduced her fans to her adorable younger self.To mark the Sinhalese new year, she posted a picture of her kid self wearing a bright pink traditional Sri Lankan saree and her million-dollar smile on Instagram earlier in June this year. “Happy Sinhalese New Year everyone!!! My first Kandyan saree ❤❤,” she captioned it.The actor, who launched an active wear brand called Just F that she co-owns with Mojostar in July, was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Race 3, which also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah in important roles. She will next be seen in Drive alongside actor Sushant Singh Rajput.