Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In This Red Hot Saree

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez has been ruling the industry for over a decade now. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps treating her fans with her glamorous pictures. Recently, Jacqueline posted a bunch of pictures in a red saree — making us all go gaga over her. It seems like the actress is all set to tie the season, as her outfit gave us major Christmas vibes. She donned this red monochrome saree with a ruffled blouse on the occasion of the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Cirkus. She kept everything else minimal and went for subtle makeup with winged eyeliner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Ranveer Singh has a dual role in the film. The trailer opens with one scene from a circus, where Ranveer aka Electric Man is performing one of his tricks that goes wrong, causing him to travel back in time. From here, the electric man’s comedy of errors starts. His relationships with the characters of Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline only add to the confusion. Cirkus’ trailer also includes Johnny Lever and other actors’ hilarious one-liners, as well as a surprise cameo by Deepika Padukone.

Cirkus is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors, directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars — apart from Ranveer and Jacqueline, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee. The film will be released in theatres on December 23.

Read all the Latest Movies News here