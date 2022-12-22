Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Gorgeous In BTS Photos From Sets Of Cirkus Song Aashiqui

Jacqueline Fernandez has been ruling the hearts of her fans for over a decade now. The actress often shares her whereabouts on social media to stay connected with her followers. She is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Cirkus and is leaving no stone unturned to create anticipation around the film with her social media posts.

The makers of Cirkus recently unveiled a single titled Aashiqui from the film’s album. Its music video stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. After the launch of Aashiqui, Jacqueline posted a bunch of BTS pictures from the song’s set while getting ready for the shoot. The actress looked all things gorgeous in a pastel blue top with bow tie detailing, which she paired with a white skater skirt and a matching belt.

She opted for a glammed-up look with winged eyeliner, blue eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and pink lips. The actress rounded off her look with statement earrings and a bow clip.

Check out Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Cirkus is an upcoming period comedy film, directed by Rohit Shetty. The filmmaker has also co-produced the film along with T-Series. It features Ranveer Singh in dual roles, alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma and Siddhartha Jadhav, to name a few. The Rohit Shetty directorial also boasts of Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone in special appearances.

Not so long ago, the makers unveiled the Cirkus trailer, which received a mixed reaction from the viewers. The trailer opens with a circus scene, with Ranveer Singh, as an Electric Man, performing some tricks that go terribly wrong and cause him to go back in time. Cirkus is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s popular play The Comedy Of Errors. The Bollywood film is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, on the occasion of Christmas.

Read all the Latest Movies News here