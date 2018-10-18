English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Like a Vision in Green at One Young World Event; See Photos
Jacqueline Fernandez and Amber Heard were among the several celebrities who attended the opening ceremony of One Young World’s global summit last night.
Jacqueline Fernandez at One Young World’s opening ceremony in The Hague. (Image: Instagram/Tanya Ghavri)
Loading...
Jacqueline Fernandez attended the One Young World’s opening ceremony in The Hague, Netherlands on Wednesday night and how!
The 33-year-old actor looked resplendent in a stunning green Anamika Khanna saree. She was styled by Tanya Ghavri, who took to Instagram early on Thursday to share several images of the Kick actor. In some of them, Jacqueline is posing alongside actor and supermodel Amber Heard, known for films like Aquaman and Justice League.
Though Jacqueline looks ethereal, Amber too worked up her magic in a silver shimmery dress and black heels. The appearance of the two divas at the global event is giving major #fashiongoals to their fans worldwide.
See their photos here:
During her time in Netherlands, Jacqueline has gone all touristy, visiting galleries and museums. She has been posting Instagram stories of her sight-seeing adventures. Among other places, she also visited the museum that has celebrated artist Johannes Vermeer’s famous painting Girl With The Pearl Earring.
Amber also shared an image of herself from the One Young World gala. “Opening ceremony of One Young World here at The Hague. I feel honored to be a part of such a thrilling, inspiring and passionate group of thinkers, builders and doers... It’s electric and humbling and invaluable. Wow,” she captioned it.
On the professional front, Jacqueline will be next seen alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Tarun Mansukhani’s upcoming film Drive.
The 33-year-old actor looked resplendent in a stunning green Anamika Khanna saree. She was styled by Tanya Ghavri, who took to Instagram early on Thursday to share several images of the Kick actor. In some of them, Jacqueline is posing alongside actor and supermodel Amber Heard, known for films like Aquaman and Justice League.
Though Jacqueline looks ethereal, Amber too worked up her magic in a silver shimmery dress and black heels. The appearance of the two divas at the global event is giving major #fashiongoals to their fans worldwide.
See their photos here:
During her time in Netherlands, Jacqueline has gone all touristy, visiting galleries and museums. She has been posting Instagram stories of her sight-seeing adventures. Among other places, she also visited the museum that has celebrated artist Johannes Vermeer’s famous painting Girl With The Pearl Earring.
Amber also shared an image of herself from the One Young World gala. “Opening ceremony of One Young World here at The Hague. I feel honored to be a part of such a thrilling, inspiring and passionate group of thinkers, builders and doers... It’s electric and humbling and invaluable. Wow,” she captioned it.
On the professional front, Jacqueline will be next seen alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Tarun Mansukhani’s upcoming film Drive.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: NorthEast United Make Stellar Comeback as Chennaiyin FC Crumble at Home
- Bhuneshwar-Bumrah and the Brotherhood of India's New Ball Attack
- Bigg Boss 12: Gauahar Khan Justifies Sreesanth spitting on Deepak Thakur's Name
- This 5-Year-Old Boy Couldn't Get Enough of Prince Harry and His Beard
- Wishes Pour in From Tendulkar, Sehwag and Yuvraj as Kumble Celebrates 48th Birthday
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...