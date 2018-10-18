Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Like a Vision in Green at One Young World Event; See Photos

Jacqueline Fernandez attended the One Young World’s opening ceremony in The Hague, Netherlands on Wednesday night and how!The 33-year-old actor looked resplendent in a stunning green Anamika Khanna saree. She was styled by Tanya Ghavri, who took to Instagram early on Thursday to share several images of the Kick actor. In some of them, Jacqueline is posing alongside actor and supermodel Amber Heard, known for films like Aquaman and Justice League.Though Jacqueline looks ethereal, Amber too worked up her magic in a silver shimmery dress and black heels. The appearance of the two divas at the global event is giving major #fashiongoals to their fans worldwide.See their photos here:During her time in Netherlands, Jacqueline has gone all touristy, visiting galleries and museums. She has been posting Instagram stories of her sight-seeing adventures. Among other places, she also visited the museum that has celebrated artist Johannes Vermeer’s famous painting Girl With The Pearl Earring.Amber also shared an image of herself from the One Young World gala. “Opening ceremony of One Young World here at The Hague. I feel honored to be a part of such a thrilling, inspiring and passionate group of thinkers, builders and doers... It’s electric and humbling and invaluable. Wow,” she captioned it.On the professional front, Jacqueline will be next seen alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Tarun Mansukhani’s upcoming film Drive.