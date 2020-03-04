Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Regal in New BTS Pics from Music Video Shoot with Asim Riaz

Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her charming on-screen presence and chirpiness. She regularly interacts with her fans on her social media handles and keeps them updated of her day-to-day activities. The Kick actress will be seen in a music video with Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz titled Mere Angne Mein. Both the actors have shared glimpses from the shoot in behind-the-scene pictures, posted on their respective Instagram profiles.

Read: Asim Riaz to Collaborate with DJ Snake 'Very Soon'

Jacqueline turned a “princess” in her latest post. She captioned it, “Princess diaries.” Jacqueline looks regal as she poses with an arrow. The beauty is dressed in a pink lehenga-choli and purple blouse, with curly strands of hair. The song, titled Mere Angne Mein, is a remixed version of the hit number of the same name from Amitabh Bachchan’s 1981 film Laawaris.

Here are some other posts from the video shoot, shared by the Murder 2 actress. Mere Angne Mein music video is set to release on March 7.

Jacqueline’s on screen partner from the song Asim Riaz also has a lot of promising projects lined up. He shot another music video recently with his love interest Himanshi Khurana.

Jacqueline last appeared opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Drive. The film, which did not get a theatre release, was directly released on Netflix in November 2019. Although the movie received lukewarm response from the audience, the Race 3 actress will be again seen on Netflix in upcoming crime thriller Mrs Serial Killer.

Read: Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez Make a Handsome Pair Shooting for Holi Song, See Pics

Follow @News18Movies for more