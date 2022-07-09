The Hollywood route is a road that has been embraced by many Bollywood celebrities before, the newest entrant in this enthralling world is Jacqueline Fernandez.

She posted an Instagram post on Friday of the poster of an all-female anthology ‘Tell It like a Woman’, it had an all-star cast that includes some renowned celebrities like Jennifer Hudson, Taraji P Henson, Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria among others.

She captioned the photo, ‘So proud to be part of this extraordinary effort by the entire team of “Tell it like a Woman” . An anthology directed by 8 Female directors from different parts of the world. My segment was directed by leenaclicks. Thankyou for making me a part of this really special journey. And Thank you so much to my producers ‘wditogether’ which is the engine behind this incredible film! Can’t wait for you all to see it ❤’

Jacqueline is set to be part of the film directed by Leena Yadav, one among the eight female directors.

Additionally, Jacqueline shared a picture of an article by Deadline that stated Tell It Like A Woman will have seven interrelated segments, making it a feature film. A number of countries have been involved in the filming, including Italy, India, Japan, and the United States. There is a release date set for this year for the film in theaters.

Jacqueline is a Sri Lankan origin actor who made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with Riteish Deshmukh in Sujoy Ghosh’s fantasy film Aladdin, there on she has been seen on various projects like Housefull 2, Judwa 2, Brothers, Roy among others. Her upcoming projects in Bollywood include Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde and Abhishek Verma’s Ram Setu starring Akshay Kumar.

