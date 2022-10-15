Jacqueline Fernandez Makes Rare Public Appearance Amid Conman Sukesh Row, Stuns in Saree

Whether it’s an award ceremony or an airport appearance, Jacqueline Fernandez never fails to amaze fans with her sartorial choices. And now she’s done it again. Jacqueline recently attended the Italian Screens Event 2022 in Bengaluru. Pictures and videos of the actress from the function have been doing rounds on the internet and fans cannot stop going gaga over it.

For the important event, Jacqueline Fernandez donned a mustard-coloured sheer saree with mirror work and small silver accents along with golden lace on the end of the pallu. She paired the outfit with a sleeveless same-colour blouse. Jacqueline accessorized her outfit with oxidized cluster earrings, bangles and a ring. She also opted for a one-sided wavy hairdo, well-done brows, bronzer, semi-dark highlighter and nude lips. The post shared by Viral Bhayani also penned a caption that read, “Jacqueline Fernandez shines at Italian Screens event today”. Jacqueline’s appearance comes two weeks after she was granted interim bail by a Delhi court in connection with the Rs 200-crore money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Ever since the post was shared online, users have been penning down several messages in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “How can she be this beautiful”. Another user wrote, “Beautiful as always”. A third user wrote, “I love the way she doesn’t care about what people think. Go Jackie people are just jobless and full of hate! You are a Queen.”

Meanwhile, Jacqueline is quite busy with several upcoming projects. She recently shared a picture from the sets of her film Ram Setu, while announcing the trailer. Along with the picture, she also asked fans about their response in the caption. She wrote, “Ram Setu trailer OUT NOW!!! Tell me what you think”.

Jacqueline will be seen with Akshay Kumar in the much-awaited film, Ram Setu. The film also features Nushrratt Bharuccha in a prominent role. The makers recently released the trailer of the film which is expected to release on October 25, 2022. Apart from this, Jacqueline will also star in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and will also be seen in Kick 2.

