Jacqueline Fernandez Mobbed Outside Court After Getting Bail Hearing in Extortion Case, Watch

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was granted bail by the Patiala Court in Delhi on November 15 in the Rs 200 crore extortion case. However, the actress was mobbed outside the court premises as soon as she stepped out. Jacqueline can be seen outside the courtroom escorted by her legal team after her bail hearing. She was mobbed by media persons stationed outside the court who were trying to get a closer glimpse of the actress.

Watch the video here:

However, the video has irked certain people who called out this behaviour on social media. One user wrote, “too violent people" while another person added, “Guys stop it yaar, bloody media has no sense at all." Another comment read, “Galti kar rahe they tum log. Ek camera seedha uske muh me ghusa dete na. Itni door bhi kyu rakha."

Meanwhile, announcing her bail, the court asked the actress to sign a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh. Fernandez had sought bail claiming that there was no need for her custody since the investigation is already complete and the charge sheet has also been filed. In conversation with CNN News18, Jacqueline’s lawyer also shared that the actress will also be filing an application seeking discharge in the money laundering case.

Jacqueline Fernandez has also been summoned by the ED several times in connection with the case and was earlier also named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet. The central agency believes that Jacqueline was aware of conman Sukesh being an extortionist. Earlier, ED also claimed that even the actress’ family and friends ‘benefitted’ from her alleged relationship with Sukesh.

Later, the Ram Setu actress filed her response to the central agency and claimed that she was also ‘a victim of the modus operandi adopted by Sukesh’. Jacqueline further alleged that the case built against her is baseless.

Read all the Latest Movies News here