Jacqueline Fernandez Never Intended to Defame Nora Fatehi, Says Lawyer

Jacqueline Fernnadez’s lawyer has responded to a defamation suit filed by Nora Fatehi against the Kick actress. Both Nora and Jacqueline have been have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) multiple times in connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekar’s money laundering case. In her defamation suit, Nora has alleged that Jacqueline made “defamatory imputations due to malicious reasons".

Now, Jacqueline’s lawyer Prashant Patil has reacted to Nora’s allegations. In an interview with ETimes, Patil said that Jacqueline has never made any kind of statement against Nora in the media.

“She has consciously avoided talking about the Enforcement Directorate proceedings. Till date she has maintained the sanctity of law and because the matter is subjudice she has always avoided to speak in front of print and social media. Having said that, we have not received any official copy of the suit filed by Nora. Once we receive an official confirmation or an order of the Honourable Court, we will respond to it legally," Patil added.

Patil maintained that Jacqueline never intended to defame Nora. “My client has the utmost respect for Nora," he said. While Jacqueline is an accused in the money laundering case, Nora is still a person of interest and a witness. Nora has claimed in her suit filed before the Patiala Court in Delhi that her name is being used in the case to “tarnish her image while she has tried to maintain cordial relationships with all her colleagues from the industry."

On Monday, a Delhi court adjourned by a week the hearing in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case against actor Jacqueline Fernandez and ‘conman’ Sukesh Chandrashekar. Special Judge Shailendra Malik deferred the matter for December 20 after being told by the counsel appearing for Jacqueline that she is yet to receive complete copies of the charge sheet and other documents by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Read all the Latest Movies News here