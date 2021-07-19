CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Jacqueline Fernandez on Kichcha Sudeepa's Vikrant Rona: Will Make India Proud on a Global Level

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to be a part of Kichcha Sudeepa's multilingual film Vikrant Rona.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to be a part of Kichcha Sudeepa’s multilingual film Vikrant Rona. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture with the actor and penned a long note talking about the film and her experience.

“Had an amazing time shooting for my first South film venture with @kichchasudeepa in #VikrantRona Thank you @shaliniartss and @jack_manjunath_ for the warm welcome and amazing hospitality," she wrote.

“Working with @KichchaSudeepa is an experience I will cherish for a long long time, get ready for a tough game of chess next time we meet!! @anupsbhandari your clarity of thought and the way the universe of Vikrant Rona is created is amazing ❤️ Thanks to the entire team, see you again soon!! #VikrantRona is surely going to make India proud on a global level", the actress concluded.

However, the details of her role are being guarded by the makers. The film is a multilingual action-adventure that will see a 3-D release in 14 languages and 55 countries. Besides Kichcha Sudeepa and Jacqueline, the film also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

first published:July 19, 2021, 11:07 IST