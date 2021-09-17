Jacqueline Fernandez Opens up About her First Crush on Arjun Kapoor’s Show

Bollywood Actress Jacqueline Fernandez appeared on Arjun Kapoor’s chat show ‘Bak Bak With Baba’ and she spoke about her first crush while sharing some fun moments. Both the actors were seen together in the recently released film Bhoot Police.

In his digital chat show Arjun mostly hosts Bollywood actors and asks his guests some funny questions which have never been asked before. Similarly, he asked Jacqueline about her first crush. Replying to Arjun’s query she said that there was a boy during her school time but she did not reveal his name or more details. She also mentioned that after watching Romeo and Juliet, and Titanik, she had a huge crush on Leonardo DiCaprio.

In order to get some gossip from the actress Arjun asked her a very personal question. He asked who did she messaged last and the answer was Arjun, to whom a GIF was sent. Apart from this Jacqueline said that she texted her mother, brother and sisters. Then Arjun asked what Jacqueline likes to eat when she is happy and when sad. In an answer to this, the actress said that she only eats in order to gain energy. On this Arjun tells her about emotional eating and asks if she does it. To this the actress responds in negative.

Apart from this the actress also spoke about the online gossip around her and how she handles the online hate. She said that she reads what is written about her on the internet. Mentioning about the things for which she has been trolled, the actress said that she faced criticism over her accent, looks and the way she speaks Hindi.

On this Arjun asked how does she take such criticism to which she replied that she tries to take these things positively. She added that she tries to analyse if there is room for improvement and then she tries that.

